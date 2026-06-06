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Rangers' Elias Diaz: Lands with Rangers

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Diaz signed a major-league contract with the Rangers on Friday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Diaz was DFA'd by the Royals on May 22 after going 5-for-22 with two homers, five RBI and an additional run scored in 10 games with the big club. It didn't take long for him to land his next opportunity after electing free agency Wednesday, and he will now report directly to the big-league club. It's unclear how the Rangers will divide playing time between Diaz, Danny Jansen and Kyle Higashioka, but Diaz's hot start to the season could buy him an occasional start behind the dish.

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