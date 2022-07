Hernandez had his contract selected by the Rangers on Thursday, Hector Gomez of Z101Digital.com reports.

Hernandez is set to make his major-league debut after being called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. He has produced a .295 average with 11 homers, 35 RBI, 40 runs and nine stolen bases over 207 at-bats in 62 with Triple-A this year. Hernandez will provide some right-handed power for the Rangers heading into the All-Star break.