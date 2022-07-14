The Rangers selected Hernandez's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, and he'll bat eighth as the designated hitter for Texas' series opener with Seattle.

Hernandez has hit well at Round Rock this year with a .910 OPS, 11 home runs, 35 RBI and nine stolen bases in 62 games, and he'll now receive his first opportunity in the big leagues. Steven Duggar was optioned to Round Rock in a corresponding move. The righty-hitting Hernandez could serve as a short-side platoon option at DH while he's up with Texas.