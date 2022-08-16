site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Elier Hernandez: DFA'd on Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Rangers designated Hernandez for assignment Tuesday.
Hernandez is 0-for-14 in his last seven games and has a .442 OPS since joining the team in mid July. It's hard to see the outfielder and DH finding his way back on the 40-man roster this season.
