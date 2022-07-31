Hernandez will start in left field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Angels.

Hernandez will pick up his third consecutive start Sunday, but he'll likely be moved back into a short-side platoon role if Corey Seager's bruised leg doesn't result in him moving to the injured list. If Seager is cleared to play during the upcoming week, the Rangers wouldn't have the designated-hitter spot available and would likely deploy the trio of Kole Calhoun, Leody Taveras and Adolis Garcia as its main outfielders against right-handed pitching.