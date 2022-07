The Rangers plan to call up Hernandez from Triple-A Round Rock prior to Thursday's game against the Mariners, Hector Gomez of Z101Digital.com reports.

Hernandez looks set to make his major-league debut after producing a .295 average with 11 homers, 35 RBI, 40 runs and nine stolen bases over 231 plate appearances at Triple-A in 2022. The 27-year-old bats from the right side of the plate and is likely to serve as a short-side platoon option while he's up with Texas.