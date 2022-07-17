Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Hernandez went 3-for-10 with an RBI and run scored while starting in each of the past three games, but Texas won't have room in the lineup Sunday for the rookie with Brad Miller (neck) returning to action. The righty-hitting Hernandez appears likely to fill the short side of a platoon at designated hitter with the lefty-hitting Miller.