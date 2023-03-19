site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Elier Hernandez: Shifting to minor-league camp
Hernandez was reassigned to the Rangers' minor-league camp Sunday.
Hernandez was never a likely bet to make Texas' Opening Day roster and should open the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Round Rock. He had an .880 OPS in 89 games with the affiliate last season, though he also made his
MLB debut and went 6-for-33 with 15 strikeouts in 14 contests.
