Hernandez isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics.
Hernandez started the last two games and went 1-for-6 with a double, an RBI and three strikeouts. Kole Calhoun is serving as the designated hitter while Ezequiel Duran enters the lineup at third base.
More News
-
Rangers' Elier Hernandez: On bench in Miller's return•
-
Rangers' Elier Hernandez: Starts third straight•
-
Rangers' Elier Hernandez: Added to Saturday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Elier Hernandez: Two hits in debut•
-
Rangers' Elier Hernandez: Contract selected, batting eighth•
-
Rangers' Elier Hernandez: Getting call-up Thursday•