Hernandez started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and was picked off base in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Hernandez has started all three games -- serving as the DH -- since having his contract selected Thursday. Brad Miller's neck injury opens up opportunities at DH, which had been regularly filled by Mitch Garver until he underwent forearm surgery. The rookie is 3-for-10 with an RBI, a run scored and six strikeouts (zero walks).