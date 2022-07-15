Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.
Hernandez batted eighth in his debut and recorded his first big-league hit in his first at-bat, a second-inning single. The 27-year-old displayed solid but not spectacular power and speed with Triple-A Round Rock this year, posting 11 home runs, nine stolen base and a .910 OPS in 62 contests. He replaced Steven Duggar on the Rangers' active roster, and Hernandez will likely fill Duggar's old role as the Rangers' fourth outfielder while also being an option for the designated hitter spot.