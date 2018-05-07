Alvarez was recalled from Double-A Frisco on Monday.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as the 23-year-old hasn't seen any time above the Double-A level in his career. Alvarez's stats with the RoughRiders this season are also less than stellar, as he's hitting just .196 with 35 strikeouts in 107 at-bats. He'll likely fill a reserve utility role in the big leagues. Drew Robinson (hip) was placed on the disabled list to clear a spot on the active roster for him.