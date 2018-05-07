Rangers' Eliezer Alvarez: Heads to majors
Alvarez was recalled from Double-A Frisco on Monday.
This comes as a bit of a surprise, as the 23-year-old hasn't seen any time above the Double-A level in his career. Alvarez's stats with the RoughRiders this season are also less than stellar, as he's hitting just .196 with 35 strikeouts in 107 at-bats. He'll likely fill a reserve utility role in the big leagues. Drew Robinson (hip) was placed on the disabled list to clear a spot on the active roster for him.
More News
-
Rangers' Eliezer Alvarez: Traded to Texas•
-
Phillies' Eliezer Alvarez: Designated for assignment•
-
Phillies' Eliezer Alvarez: Dealt to the Phillies•
-
Cardinals' Eliezer Alvarez: Rehabbing in GCL•
-
Cardinals' Eliezer Alvarez: Out with high-ankle sprain•
-
Cardinals' Eliezer Alvarez: Optioned to High-A•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...