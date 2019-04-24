Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Active in Tuesday's loss

Andrus went 1-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 11-5 loss to the Athletics.

Andrus did not miss any time after he took a pitch off his hand and was removed from Monday's game. The stolen base was his fifth of the season, matching the same number of steals he posted last season in 97 games.

