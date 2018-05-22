Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Cleared to resume swinging

Andrus (elbow) was cleared to swing a bat Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Andrus, who is currently on the 60-day DL, continues to ramp up his baseball activities as he works his way back from a fractured right elbow. Barring any setbacks in his recovery, the 29-year-old could return sometime in mid-June. In the meantime, Jurickson Profar will continue to fill in at shortstop until Andrus is healthy.