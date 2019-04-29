Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Clubs fifth home run

Andrus went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in a 14-1 win over the Mariners on Sunday.

Andrus has been red-hot all season, already up to 13 extra-base hits and 20 RBI. For reference, he had just 33 RBI in all of 2018. He's also collected three multi-hit games in his last four contests.