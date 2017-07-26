Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Collects triple as part of two-hit night

Andrus went 2-for-5 with a triple, RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-4 dismantling of the Marlins.

Andrus struggled out of the gate to open the second half, but he's made up for it in the last five games, turning in three multi-hit efforts. With his three-bagger Tuesday, Andrus is now up to 39 extra-base hits on the campaign, putting him well in range to surpass his previous career best of 46, which he established last season.

