Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Crushes 13th home run Saturday

Andrus went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two runs Saturday against the Rays.

Andrus blasted his 13th home run of the season to open the scoring for the Rangers in the fourth inning of a game they'd go on to win. His strongest fantasy asset is his .291 batting average, but his .466 slugging percentage is hardly a liability.

