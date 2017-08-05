Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Doubles three times in Friday's loss
Andrus went 3-for-4 with three doubles and a run scored in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Twins.
After a fourth consecutive hitless performance July 20 dropped Andrus' season average to .282, the shortstop atoned for his post-All-Star-break slumber by going on an absolute tear. He's batting .371 over his subsequent 14 starts and has rattled off three multi-hit performances in a row. Just as importantly, Andrus is continuing to pack plenty of power into those hits. His 15 home runs on the season have nearly doubled up his previous career best, and his 29 doubles put him only six shy of matching his career-best mark from 2014.
