Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Drives in three, scores twice
Andrus went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Orioles.
Andrus joined in the Rangers offensive barrage Thursday, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. In that span, he has gone 21-for-52 with 10 RBI and 12 runs scored. That run has driven Andrus' batting average up to .284, it's highest mark since June 19.
