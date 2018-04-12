Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Exits after being hit by pitch

Andrus exited Wednesday's game against the Angels after being hit by a pitch in his right forearm, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Andrus immediately went to the ground and was in some noticeable pain afterwards. He was subsequently replaced by Isiah Kiner-Falefa. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but more should be known once he undergoes some tests during the Rangers' off-day Thursday.