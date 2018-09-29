Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Gets on base four times

Andrus went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 12-6 loss to the Mariners.

Andrus is closing out a tough season on a high note, going 7-for-16 (.438) with three doubles over the last five games. That tough year was the result of an early-season elbow injury that sapped his power. He had a .500 slugging percentage and .926 OPS prior to the injury followed by .351/.643 since. Unrelated to his power, Andrus' steal Friday was just his fifth after averaging 30 over his previous nine seasons.