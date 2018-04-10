Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Gets second homer of season against Angels

Andrus went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in the Rangers' 8-3 loss to the Angels on Monday.

It was the second long ball of the season for the 29-year-old shortstop, who now sports a robust .362/.423/.553 slash line through 47 at-bats. Andrus is coming off a fantastic 20-homer, 25-steal year in 2017 and although he has yet to swipe a bag this season, he looks like he's poised to put up a similarly productive campaign in 2018.