Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Hits first career grand slam

Andrus went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, two runs and five RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.

Andrus connected for his first career grand slam in the sixth inning off reliever J.B. Wendelken. Andrus is now hitting .268 with four home runs, nine doubles and 16 RBI in 41 games this season. The 29-year-old is ridding a modest six-game hitting streak and has hit the ball out of the park in back-to-back to games.