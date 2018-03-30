Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Hits out of three-hole
Andrus batted third and went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Astros.
Andrus has hit at the extreme ends of batting orders for his career, but started to get some games hitting third last season when he had outsized power numbers. It looks like he'll be a fixture in the middle of the Rangers' lineup and could build off his career-high 88 RBI in 2017.
