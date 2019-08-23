Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Homers in loss

Andrus went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

Andrus got Texas on the board by crushing a 430-foot homer off Ross Detwiler in the fourth inning, but unfortunately the Rangers' bats fell silent the rest of the way. Through 116 games, Andrus has 10 home runs and leads Texas in batting average (.282), hits (134) and stolen bases (25).

