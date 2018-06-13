Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Logs four at-bats in rehab outing
Andrus went 1-for-4 with a run scored while serving as the designated hitter for seven innings in his rehab appearance Tuesday at Double-A Frisco.
Andrus started at shortstop for Frisco a day earlier, going 0-for-3 in his first rehab game while playing five innings in the field. Since the 29-year-old has been sidelined since April 11 with a fractured right elbow, he'll likely need to pick up some more at-bats and play a full nine-inning game at shortstop before coming off the 60-day disabled list. It seems likely that Andrus will be reinstated by some point early next week, making him a worthy stash for the time being in leagues where he may have been dropped.
