Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Lone source of offense in loss

Andrus went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Giants.

Andrus' third-inning double plated Rougned Odor, tying the game at one apiece, but Texas could muster little else against former Ranger Derek Holland. For Andrus, the hit snapped an 0-for-11 run, which is the most recent phase of a longer slump. Since his four-hit performance against the Yankees on Aug. 10, the shortstop is hitting .172 (10-for-58) with three RBI over 13 games.