Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Lone source of offense in loss
Andrus went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Giants.
Andrus' third-inning double plated Rougned Odor, tying the game at one apiece, but Texas could muster little else against former Ranger Derek Holland. For Andrus, the hit snapped an 0-for-11 run, which is the most recent phase of a longer slump. Since his four-hit performance against the Yankees on Aug. 10, the shortstop is hitting .172 (10-for-58) with three RBI over 13 games.
More News
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Grabs four hits•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Drives in three, scores twice•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Held out for series finale•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Hits first career grand slam•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Launches first homer since return•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Three hits in loss to Red Sox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...