Rangers' Elvis Andrus: New leadoff hitter
Andrus is likely to get the majority of at-bats in the leadoff spot with Delino DeShields (hand) sidelined, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morining News reports.
Andrus was the emergency fill-in at leadoff Saturday and got on base three times while scoring all three runs in the Rangers' 9-3 loss to the Astros. He had opened the season as the third hitter, where he could make an impact driving in runs. That all changes -- at least as long as DeShields is out. The bottom third of the Rangers' order will not present Andrus with many RBI opportunities -- that trio went 0-for-11 with one walk and six strikeouts Saturday. The lower third of the order is a combined 1-for-29 with two walks and 13 strikeouts over the first three games of the season.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...