Rangers' Elvis Andrus: New leadoff hitter

Andrus is likely to get the majority of at-bats in the leadoff spot with Delino DeShields (hand) sidelined, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morining News reports.

Andrus was the emergency fill-in at leadoff Saturday and got on base three times while scoring all three runs in the Rangers' 9-3 loss to the Astros. He had opened the season as the third hitter, where he could make an impact driving in runs. That all changes -- at least as long as DeShields is out. The bottom third of the Rangers' order will not present Andrus with many RBI opportunities -- that trio went 0-for-11 with one walk and six strikeouts Saturday. The lower third of the order is a combined 1-for-29 with two walks and 13 strikeouts over the first three games of the season.