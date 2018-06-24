Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Out of lineup Sunday
Andrus is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
It seems the Rangers are just being cautious and easing Andrus back into regular action coming off the lengthy DL stint. He's 2-for-21 in five games out of the two hole since his reinstatement, but he's also walked three times. Jurickson Profar will step in at shortstop in the series finale.
