Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Placed on injured list

Andrus landed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Andrus left Tuesday's game after pulling up with the hamstring injury while running to first base. The issue was evidently serious enough that he'll require at least 10 days to rest. Willie Calhoun was recalled to take his place on the roster, with Logan Forsythe expected to serve as the primary shortstop in his absence.

