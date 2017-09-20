Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Plates insurance run in victory
Andrus went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.
Andrus' second base hit of the evening helped put the game on ice for the Rangers, as it drove home Delino DeShields for an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning. It was Andrus' 86th RBI of the season, one of many categories in which the shortstop has established new career highs.
