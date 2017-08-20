Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Reaches base three times Saturday

Andrus went 2-for-5 with a walk, run and RBI in Saturday's 17-7 win over the White Sox.

Andrus' power production has tapered off a bit of late with only one extra-base hit in his last eight games, but he's still been plenty valuable for fantasy owners during that time with a .303 average and 10 runs. Even with the minor dip in his slugging percentage of late, Andrus has maintained a personal-best .813 OPS for the season and has a shot at joining the 20-homer/20-steal club for the first time in his career.