Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Records RBI in three consecutive innings

Andrus went 3-for-5 with a home run, a walk, three runs scored, four RBI and a steal in Wednesday's 12-6 win over the Tigers.

Andrus broke a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning with his 16th home run of the season and drove in two more runs with a single one inning later before adding another RBI single in the seventh. The veteran shortstop has made great advancements in the power department, already doubling last season's previous best of eight long balls in 32 fewer games while blowing his career .368 slugging percentage out of the water with a .483 mark. That extra pop hasn't come at the cost of his trademark speed, as Andrus' steal was his 23rd.