Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Records RBI in three consecutive innings
Andrus went 3-for-5 with a home run, a walk, three runs scored, four RBI and a steal in Wednesday's 12-6 win over the Tigers.
Andrus broke a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning with his 16th home run of the season and drove in two more runs with a single one inning later before adding another RBI single in the seventh. The veteran shortstop has made great advancements in the power department, already doubling last season's previous best of eight long balls in 32 fewer games while blowing his career .368 slugging percentage out of the water with a .483 mark. That extra pop hasn't come at the cost of his trademark speed, as Andrus' steal was his 23rd.
More News
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Crosses plate three times Friday•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Steals two bags Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Collects two more doubles•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Doubles three times in Friday's loss•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Homers in three-hit game Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Pops 14th homer Friday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...