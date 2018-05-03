Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Rehab on tap
Andrus is expected to begin rehabilitation on his right elbow during the Rangers' upcoming homestand, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
That was the good news for Andrus, who was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, pushing out his return to June 11 at the earliest. The injured shortstop will meet with the team medical director Thursday and could begin some arm strengthening exercises after giving his fractured right elbow three weeks to heal. This is good news for Jurickson Profar and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the two players that will help fill in at shortstop while Andrus is unavailable.
