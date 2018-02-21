Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Remains sidelined

Andrus will not participate in any workouts Wednesday as he continues to deal with back spasms, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Andrus blamed the issue on the cold weather and admitted that he battles this problem every spring. There shouldn't be too much concern regarding his status, but the team will likely be cautious with the 29-year-old for the time being.

