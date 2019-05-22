Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Serves as DH on rehab

Andrus (hamstring) went 0-for-3 in the first game of his rehab assignment for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday.

Andrus served as the designated hitter Tuesday and will do so again Wednesday, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. The injured shortstop is expected to be activated off the injured list Saturday, the first day he is eligible. While Andrus has been on the IL, Logan Forsythe has been the primary fill-in at shortstop for the Rangers.