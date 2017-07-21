Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Slumps through Orioles' four-game sweep
Andrus went 0-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles.
Thursday's seven-run outburst aside, the Rangers' bats were quiet throughout the Orioles' four-game sweep, with Andrus serving as the poster child for his team's struggles. He failed to record a hit in 16 at-bats during the series and has now opened the second half with a 2-for-29 showing at plate, resulting in an 18-point drop in his batting average. Don't be surprised if manager Jeff Banister gives the shortstop a day off during the weekend series with the Rays to reprogram.
