Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Steals two bags Wednesday

Andrus went 1-for-6 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

After a blistering seven-game stretch in which he went 14-for-29 at the plate, Andrus has gone 1-for-10 over the past two contests, but the pair of steals he picked up Wednesday should lessen the sting of the minor skid. Both Andrus' batting average and on-base percentage are down from a season ago, but with the shortstop showcasing more power than ever and still remaining active on the bases, his overall fantasy value has risen to new heights in 2017.