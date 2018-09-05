Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Swats sixth roundtripper
Andrus went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Angels.
Andrus' homer was the second in three games and gives him six for the season. It's a big comedown after the shortstop swatted 20 in 2017, but an April elbow injury that forced him to miss 59 games derailed any thoughts of repeating that feat. He had been the Rangers' best hitter before the injury, which may have taken a toll on his power potential. Andrus has a .379 slugging percentage over the 63 games (272 at-bats) since his return from the injury.
