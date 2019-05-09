Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Swipes two bags

Andrus went 3-for-5 with a double, pair of stolen bases and a run in a 9-6 victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.

It was a successful first game in the No. 2 spot in the batting order. Andrus had batted third in 27 of 29 games prior to Wednesday, but if this is a permanent switch, it might allow him more chances to steal bases as he did Wednesday. Andrus is hitting .338 with five home runs, 23 RBI, 21 runs and eight steals in 136 at-bats this season.