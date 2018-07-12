Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Three hits in loss to Red Sox
Andrus went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Red Sox.
The steal was his first in 33 games on the campaign, and Andrus' streak of consecutive seasons with at least 20 stolen bases is in jeopardy of ending at nine due to his April elbow injury. His .259/.320/.374 slash line on the year is also below the level he'd established in 2016 and 2017, but the 29-year-old could still raise those numbers significantly with a big second half.
