Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Transferred to 60-day DL

Andrus (elbow) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday.

Andrus went down with a fractured elbow on April 11. An initial timetable left Andrus sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks, and it looks as though the latter will be more accurate after he was transferred to the 60-day DL in order to make room for the recently acquired Carlos Perez. Andrus will be eligible to return against the Dodgers on June 12.