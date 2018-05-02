Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Transferred to 60-day DL
Andrus (elbow) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday.
Andrus went down with a fractured elbow on April 11. An initial timetable left Andrus sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks, and it looks as though the latter will be more accurate after he was transferred to the 60-day DL in order to make room for the recently acquired Carlos Perez. Andrus will be eligible to return against the Dodgers on June 12.
