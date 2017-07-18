Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Two hits in last 21 at-bats
Andrus went 0-for-4 at the dish in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Orioles.
After delivering a two-hit performance in his return from the paternity list prior to the All-Star break, Andrus hasn't been able to get much going at the plate over his last five contests, along with most other hitters in the Rangers lineup. He's recorded just two hits in his last 21 at-bats, resulting in a 13-point drop in his season batting average. Andrus has only struck out three times during that span, however, suggesting that he's at least seeing the ball well and could rebound once he enjoys some better luck on balls in play.
