Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Will miss 6-to-8 weeks
Andrus won't need surgery for his fractured right elbow but will still be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks with the injury.
Andrus was diagnosed with an olecranon fracture of the elbow after being hit by a pitch during Wednesday's game. Though it was a positive development in the fact that Andrus won't require surgery, his timetable means that he likely won't return to action until the end of May. The Rangers will officially place him on the disabled list and make a corresponding move prior to Friday's game against Houston. In his place, expect Jurickson Profar and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to see regular playing time in the middle of the infield.
