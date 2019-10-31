Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Won't opt out of contract

Andrus is not expected to opt out of the final three years and $43 million remaining on his contract with the Rangers, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old was productive last season with the Rangers, recording a .706 OPS with 72 RBI and 31 stolen bases. Although he doesn't have elite power numbers, Andrus should still carry fantasy value in 2020 thanks to his speed and ability to produce runs.