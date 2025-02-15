Teodo was pulled from his bullpen session Saturday due to right thumb soreness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers have marked Teodo as day-to-day, so the injury doesn't seem to be anything worthy of major concern. The 24-year-old righty earned a spot on Texas' 40-man roster this winter after turning in a 1.98 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 86.1 innings at Double-A Frisco. He'll likely be bumped up to Triple-A Round Rock for the start of the 2025 campaign, and his MLB debut may not be far away if he continues to dominate in the minors.