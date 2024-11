The Rangers selected Teodo's contract from Double-A Frisco on Tuesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Teodo, 23, collected a 1.98 ERA and 110:50 K:BB over 86.1 innings this season with Frisco. The right-hander has a career 13.1 percent walk rate in the minors, but he also boasts a 32.2 percent strikeout rate and has electric stuff. Teodo needs more seasoning but has the upside of a frontline starter if he can throw enough strikes.