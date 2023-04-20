Teodo is on the injured list at High-A Hickory with minor forearm tightness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With young, hard-throwing pitching prospects, there usually isn't such a thing as "minor" forearm tightness, but per Grant's report, Teodo is only expected to need several days off from throwing before ramping back up. He has some of the best stuff in the system, but Teodo may not have good enough command or control to start long-term. Teodo can touch 101 mph with his four-seam fastball as a starter and also has a plus slider that can touch 94 mph.