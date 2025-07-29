Triple-A Round Rock placed Teodo on its 7-day injured list June 12 due to an unspecified injury.

Teodo is on the shelf for the second time this season, after he previously missed about three weeks from late April through mid-May. The 24-year-old right-hander has served as a full-time reliever for Round Rock when available, logging a 10.13 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and 19:17 K:BB over 16 innings.