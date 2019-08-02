Clase was recalled from Double-A Frisco on Friday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Clase will be in line to make his major-league debut after posting a 3.35 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 39:8 K:BB over 37.2 innings this season at Double-A. Kyle Bird was optioned to Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.

